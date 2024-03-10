Maddy Perez forgoes final year of eligibility, pursues professional career

Maddy Perez, a junior defender for the LBSU women’s soccer team, revealed her decision on Instagram to give her final year of eligibility to pursue her professional career.

She said the decision came after much contemplation and discussion.

Expressing gratitude to the LBSU soccer community, Perez credited her time on the team as the best experience of her life and one she will never forget.

She acknowledged the crucial role the team played in shaping her both as a player and a person.

“I would not be where I am now without you so thank you for making me the person and player I am on and off the field and showing me what I am truly capable of,” Perez said in her post.

After the 2023 season, Perez was named third-team United Soccer Coaches All-West for the second consecutive year. She was one of the starting defenders for all 20 matches played and for the third year, Perez led the team in minutes played (1,805).

Perez extended her appreciation to her teammates, expressing gratitude for the bonds formed and the experiences shared throughout her college journey.

She thanked everyone who had supported her during her time at LBSU and said that choosing to leave was not an easy decision.

As Perez bids farewell to her college soccer career, she hinted at “more news to come,” on the next phase of her professional venture.

Perez may take her professional career playing for the Women’s U.S. national soccer team or the National Women’s Soccer League.

LBSU athletics declined to comment any further on her announcement stating her announcement included more than enough.