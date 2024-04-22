Clark’s Fever is on the way to Long Beach

The WNBA regular season kicks off on May 14 and all eyes are on the Walter Pyramid, where a group of young stars are set to make their mark on the league.

Leading the charge is the dynamic Caitlin Clark, whose arrival with the Indiana Fever has been nothing short of electrifying.

Clark, a scoring sensation from the University of Iowa, has been turning heads with her jaw-dropping performances and fearless approach to the game. Her deep-range 3-point shots, playmaking ability and competitive fire have drawn comparisons to some of the game’s greatest players.

It’s not just her on-court skills that make her special, it is the impact she is poised to have on women’s sports as a whole.

However, students may not get to see Clark since tickets start at $230 due to the Pyramid being significantly smaller than the Crypto.com Arena. The Crypto.com Arena can seat up to 19,000 guests, versus the Pyramid’s capacity of 4,000.

The Los Angeles Sparks’ first five home games are being played at the Pyramid due to renovations being made to the Crypto.com Arena. The Fever will face the Sparks at the Walter Pyramid on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

The question then leads to “Where would they play?” Possible venues could be Kia Forum, Dignity Health Sports Park or Long Beach Sports Arena.

That said, it is now reported that Clark is “projected” to play at the Pyramid. There is a chance that the game needs to relocate to a different venue due to the high demand for tickets.

Thankfully, students can get the chance to see Brink, Jackson or Edwards as the tickets to their games are going for a reasonable price of $14 and up.

Clark is not the only promising player coming to the Walter Pyramid in May. Stars from the 2024 WNBA draft class Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson from the Sparks, Aaliyah Edwards from the Mystics, French star Carla Leite from the Wings and Alissa Pili from the Lynx will also be at The Beach.

The following are the other games set to be played:

May 15 Atlanta Dream vs. LA Sparks at 7 p.m.

May 21 Washington Mystics vs. LA Sparks at 7 p.m.

May 26 Dallas Wings vs. LA Sparks at 6 p.m.

June 5 Minnesota Lynx vs. LA Sparks at 7 p.m.

“It’s amazing the Sparks are starting their home games at the Walter Pyramid,” CSULB student Soleil Cardenas said. “Hopefully this gets more students interested in watching since it is local,”

Nevertheless, the women joining the league this season are a symbol of progress and empowerment for young women everywhere, challenging stereotypes and breaking down barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport.

Don’t miss out on history in the making. Grab your tickets, tune in and witness the rise of Clark and the next generation of WNBA stars at the Walter Pyramid this season. It’s time to celebrate women’s basketball and the incredible athletes who continue to inspire us all.