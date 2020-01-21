Fresh faces in CSULB spring athletics

Toren Craig

Dirtbag Baseball | Redshirt sophomore | Shortstop | Queen Creek, Ariz. | South Mountain CC

Toren Craig will come to Blair Field as one of the most exciting shortstop prospects coming out of the junior college ranks this year. After playing two seasons for South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona, Craig made a name for himself as a defensive ace with offensive versatility at the plate. After a 14-41(8-16 Big West) season, the Dirtbags need a boost from within, and a new wave of recruits gathered by a new head coach may be exactly what the doctor prescribed.

Mason Briggs

Men’s Volleyball | Freshman | Libero | Valencia, Calif.

Mason Briggs will be stepping onto the court in the Walter Pyramid for the first time this season as a freshman, but he’s not unaccustomed to the scene. Brigg’s older brother, Trevor, played for the Beach from 2017-2019, bringing a sense of familiarity for Mason that most freshman won’t experience. The younger Briggs may not need it though, as he was a three-time Bishop Alemany High School Player of the Year award winner in his final three years of high school and four-year letterwinner. Briggs was named the Los Angeles Daily News Player of the Year in 2018, has spent time with Team USA and was a member of the Boys Youth National Team in 2018 and 2019.

Tegbir Jhutty

Men’s Track and Field | Transfer | Long/Triple jump | Fremont, Calif. | Sacramento State

Tegbir Jhutty joins the Beach with plenty of hype already as a high-level performer in the Big Sky Conference meets for Sacramento State last season. Jhutty finished ninth in both long jump and triple jump. He recorded multiple top-five finishes last season with Sac State and was also a two-time league champion in long and triple jump at John F. Kennedy High School.

Hanna Farnsworth

Beach Volleyball | Freshman | San Clemente, Calif.

Hanna Farnsworth may be a freshman, but she may already have the inside scoop on CSULB as both her parents attended Long Beach State as well. This may prove important for a squad that just lost seven seniors and are short on upperclassmen. There will be three graduate transfers set to enter the fold, but even with the veteran experience, they too will be learning a new system. If Farnsworth can bring her confidence to the Beach based on her accomplishments prior to joining, a significant role may open up for her to make a real impression in the stat sheet.

Abby Lockman

Softball | Graduate Transfer | Catcher | University of Tennessee

Abby Lockman comes to Long Beach as a graduate transfer, using her last season of eligibility to reunite with fellow Tennessee transfer Taylor Rowland. Lockman previously played three seasons for the Tennessee Volunteers, who were ranked No. 17 last season. Lockman started in 120 out of 151 games during her time spent in Nashville, while also garnering a spot on the SEC Academic Honor Roll each of the three years. Last season the Beach finished with a non-inspiring record of 25-25 (12-9 Big West), but really began to roll by the end of Big West play. If Lockman can inject the team with experience and knowledge during high-stakes games against big-name opponents, the shark-watch sirens may be sounding come playoff time.

Inbar Cohen

Women’s Tennis | Freshman | Tel Aviv, Isreal

Inbar Cohen is one of many international student-athletes at the Beach, coming from Tel Aviv, Israel. Cohen was ranked the top junior player in her home country before making the switch to college. Cohen reached No. 704 in the ITF junior world rankings and has plenty of top-level experience for being just a freshman. What may be even more impressive than her tennis prowess is Cohen served two years of military duty in Israel before being eligible to join the Beach in spring 2020. Bringing a great work ethic to an upward-trending tennis squad may be exactly what the team needs to make some noise this postseason.

Darby Huff

Women’s Water Polo | Redshirt Freshman | Utility | Long Beach Poly High School

The women’s water polo team will only see three seniors return from the 2019 squad, meaning internal growth will be paramount to the team’s success. After a 16-15 (1-4 Big West) season, Darby Huff will be able to make a splash as a new face in the pool, but not for the team. After redshirting last season, Huff will get her chance after learning the playbook and seeing new opportunities arise with less veteran depth on the team. The utility player made her respective All-league team each year she played throughout highschool at Long Beach Poly and should contribute very early into the season.

Fanny Runheim

Women’s Track and Field | Freshman | Sprints/Jumps| Örebro, Sweden

Fanny Runheim travelled over 5,500 miles to Long Beach via plane from Örebro, Sweden, but with all of the international running experience under her belt she could probably run it too if she wanted. Runheim has collected multiple international championships in the 100m and 200m in 2018 while also competing in the long jump with a top mark of 19’ 11’’.