Art and Soul Fair: where recovery is an art for CSULB students

Long Beach State’s Student Health Services held the Art and Soul Fair Thursday at the Speaker’s Platform to promote the wellness services provided by SHS.

The event allowed students a chance to destress with activities that included bead making, small canvas painting and button making. It also allowed for representatives from the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs program to provide resources for students in recovery.

“[For] the population of students in recovery, it is really hard to seek treatment, so we like to provide that support and lend them a helping hand, and let them know we are here to support them,” said Jennifer Layno, a health education assistant for ATOD. “We have meetings that accommodate [student’s] schedules.”

Enlarge Second-year health science major Annalie Andrade paints on a mini canvas at the Art and Soul Fair Nov. 21. Christian Wiseman/Daily Forty-Niner

Students took advantage of the activities to relax.

“I think today’s event is a great way for students to relieve stress, especially with finals season around the corner,” said Cassandra Cabading, a fourth-year health science major who also works as a peer health educator for SHS. “It’s a great way for students to get expressive and get creative, and that’s why we have several stations for students to do so.”