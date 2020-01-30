Week of Welcome, a two day event held in the central quad, offers students information on campus clubs, resources and organizations. Ryan Guitare / Daily Forty-Niner
Arts & Life, Events

IN PHOTOS: Week of Welcome spring 2020

Photos by Ryan Guitare, Paula Kiley and Richard Grant

Angelina Kiet (left), Yuuka Hirano (middle) and Maquel Marzo (right) recruit members for the Korean American Student Association Thursday, Jan. 30 during Week of Welcome in the Central Quad. Paula Kiley/Daily Forty-Niner
Dejah Rodriguez (left) and Connor Manoogian (right) dance at the Central Quad Thursday, Jan. 30 during Week of Welcome. The duo are representing Swing Club. Paula Kiley / Daily Forty-Niner
Musicians' Club members Ben Beyer (right), Connor Kelpin (middle) and Joel Landa (right) perform at their table during Week of Welcome Thursday, Jan. 30. Paula Kiley / Daily Forty-Niner
Fraternities and sororities take up the center aisle during Week of Welcome, playing loud music and games to recruit members. Ryan Guitare / Daily Forty-Niner
Students peruse a variety of clubs' tables during Week of Welcome Thursday, Jan. 30. Ryan Guitare/Daily Forty-Niner
Chris Irwin (blue shirt) is thrown onto the mat by Jordan Nguyen (black shirt) to demonstrate to students what the CSULB Jiu-jitsu Club is all about. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner
Adrian Rodriguez (left), Leticia Bañuelos (middle) and Kristen Hernandez (right) of the newly formed Cyber Security Club table at Week of Welcome Wednesday, Jan. 29. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
Co-President of the Cyber Security Club, Fabio Culacio, demonstrates how to pick a lock as part of the club's display at Week of Welcome, Wednesday, Jan. 29. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
Third year Michael Lam celebrates as he wins a prize at the 22 West booth during the Week of Welcome Wednesday, Jan. 29. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
