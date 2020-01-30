Week of Welcome, a two day event held in the central quad, offers students information on campus clubs, resources and organizations. Ryan Guitare / Daily Forty-Niner Arts & Life, Events IN PHOTOS: Week of Welcome spring 2020 by Daily Forty-Niner on January 30, 2020 Daily Forty-Niner Author More in Arts & Life: CSULB students help a man achieve his last wish January 28, 2020 Animated Film Production Association creates real-world animated filmmaking experience January 27, 2020 72 Hours in Long Beach: Ficklewood Ciderworks grand opening January 23, 2020 TweetShareShareSharePhotos by Ryan Guitare, Paula Kiley and Richard Grant Angelina Kiet (left), Yuuka Hirano (middle) and Maquel Marzo (right) recruit members for the Korean American Student Association Thursday, Jan. 30 during Week of Welcome in the Central Quad. Paula Kiley/Daily Forty-Niner Dejah Rodriguez (left) and Connor Manoogian (right) dance at the Central Quad Thursday, Jan. 30 during Week of Welcome. The duo are representing Swing Club. Paula Kiley / Daily Forty-Niner Musicians' Club members Ben Beyer (right), Connor Kelpin (middle) and Joel Landa (right) perform at their table during Week of Welcome Thursday, Jan. 30. Paula Kiley / Daily Forty-Niner Fraternities and sororities take up the center aisle during Week of Welcome, playing loud music and games to recruit members. Ryan Guitare / Daily Forty-Niner Students peruse a variety of clubs' tables during Week of Welcome Thursday, Jan. 30. Ryan Guitare/Daily Forty-Niner Chris Irwin (blue shirt) is thrown onto the mat by Jordan Nguyen (black shirt) to demonstrate to students what the CSULB Jiu-jitsu Club is all about. Richard Grant / Daily Forty-Niner Adrian Rodriguez (left), Leticia Bañuelos (middle) and Kristen Hernandez (right) of the newly formed Cyber Security Club table at Week of Welcome Wednesday, Jan. 29. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner Co-President of the Cyber Security Club, Fabio Culacio, demonstrates how to pick a lock as part of the club's display at Week of Welcome, Wednesday, Jan. 29. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner Third year Michael Lam celebrates as he wins a prize at the 22 West booth during the Week of Welcome Wednesday, Jan. 29. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner Week of Welcome, a two day event held in the central quad, offers students information on campus clubs, resources and organizations. Ryan Guitare / Daily Forty-Niner