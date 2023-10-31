The Queen Mary hosts Shaqtoberfest’s return at the Long Beach Harbor

Shaqtoberfest has taken the mantle of frights and festivities for the Halloween season with themed mazes and scare actors. It aims to create new memories for Long Beach residents and visitors alike.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on most days, with the exception being Sundays during Shaqtoberfest’s Trick-or-Treat Party. Shaqtoberfest opened from 6 – 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 to provide a family-friendly Trick-or-Treat Party for kids. However, once the clock strikes 8:30 p.m., Shaqtoberfest’s Witching Hour begins.

The Witching Hour marks the beginning of the horror festival where scare actors roam freely. The Block Party’s liveliness mimicked that of a rave as Shaq’s voice rang throughout the festival grounds. Guests gathered around the Block Party to witness the chainsaw-wielding masquerade.

Big Bear resident Christopher Galindo drove down from San Bernardino County to experience the festival.

“It’s a sick experience, I’ve been to most raves like EDC, Escape Halloween and [Beyond] Wonderland,” Galindo said.

“As cool as that I’d say.”

Galindo was accompanied by his friend Reid Robinson, both of whom were first-time attendees of Shaqtoberfest.

The festival had sections that resembled twisted Halloween themes and their corresponding mazes. They ranged from a gruesome circus with cackling clowns, to the depths below the Queen Mary with their newest maze, “The Grey Ghost.”

One of the photographers for Shaqtoberfest, Jose Garcia, shared part of the thought process that went into this year’s festivities.

“I think they went for a scarier approach this year,” Garcia said.

“They wanted to focus more on the scare factor for adults.”

The Shaqtoberfest turnout has seen a noticeable increase in attendance rates this year, which Garcia believes is a result of the scarier atmosphere. There are many activities for adults, with bars located across the festival.

Slam Dunk VIP ticket holders receive benefits with their purchase, including a complimentary shot of rum punch when visiting “Captain Shaq’s Hideaway,” access to an exclusive “Engine Room Experience” tour and a VIP Slam Dunk Bar & Lounge.

An added benefit of Shaqtoberfest is that it is largely accessible through general admission pricing. The affordability of the event delivers on its promises to the Long Beach community for a truly scary and scream-filled night of fun.

Shaqtoberfest now stands where Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor once began 14 years ago, shaping its own identity. The Queen Mary’s haunting past makes it the perfect place to return to, but also serves as a reminder of its historical significance.

Organizers of Shaqtoberfest have been seemingly receptive with this year’s festival, making slight changes like increasing the amount of alcoholic bars, adding a new maze and improving the scare factor.

Thanks to Shaquille O’Neal’s newly founded festival, Long Beach may once again have a Halloween festival to celebrate the spooky season.

Shaqtoberfest will be open every night through Halloween. More information can be found on Shaqtoberfest’s website.