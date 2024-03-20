Collect-A-Con trading card and anime convention draws enthusiasts nationwide

Collect-A-Con, the nation’s largest trading card and anime convention, had many people in attendance ready to see their favorite voice actors at the Los Angeles Convention Center on March 9 and 10.

The convention was filled with multiple vendors and attendees’ favorite voice actors, who signed autographs and took pictures with fans. Attendees waited patiently in line for their turn to greet the voice actors.

The meet-and-greets took place in the South Hall and vendors sold merchandise. Guests could buy refurbished Game Boy Advances, Funko Pops and Pokémon trading cards.

There were a variety of booths for Pokémon card collectors to visit and purchase cards from. Fans could also buy swords but had to be at least 18 years old or older to purchase the weapons.

In the lobby outside of the South Hall, various foods were offered, such as hot dogs, nachos and pretzels. Many people traveled across the country to enjoy the convention and meet guest star William Shatner.

Fans were thrilled to see the “Star Trek” icon sign autographs, take pictures and shake hands with everyone who stood in line. The audience referred to Shatner as “Captain Kirk,” which made him smile and wave.

Many other voice actors also had their booths where fans could stand in line to meet them. Charles Martinet, the voice actor for Mario in the “Super Mario Bros” video game franchise, was one of these voice actors.

The voice actor with the longest line was Erica Schroeder, who voices “Monkey D. Luffy” from the anime “One Piece.”

Major actor Christopher Judge also attended the convention. He is most known for playing “Miles” in the movie “House Party 2” and voicing the character “Kratos” in the video game “God of War.” Dom Gabriel from the Netflix hit show “Perfect Match” made a special appearance at the convention as well.

“I’m glad to be a part of this experience, I want to come again next time around they have this,” Gabriel said.

The next Collect-A-Con event is in Houston, Texas from April 6 and 7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.