Formula DRIFT slides down to Long Beach for a meet and greet

Formula DRIFT rolled out the welcome mat for car enthusiasts at the Pike Outlets in Long Beach on April 10, treating attendees to a display of drift cars and drivers ahead of the inaugural round of the Formula DRIFT tournament.

Many competing drivers made their way through the streets of Long Beach as they drove past the crowd in downtown’s historic Pine Avenue.

Fans gathered around the entrance of the shopping outlet as they patiently waited for the cars to arrive.

Once all drivers arrived and parked on Bay Street, fans had the opportunity to meet them and take pictures of the cars including the interior. The meet and greet flooded the outlets as fans came out to take part in the DRIFT experience.

Formula DRIFT driver Dean Kearney of Team Karnage said he enjoyed being part of the meet and greet and is grateful to the city of Long Beach for hosting the tournament’s first stop.

“I’m hoping for a good weekend. I love it and this was the first city I was in America and the first ever bar I drank in,” Kearney said.

Kearney will be one of the drivers during the drift competition on Saturday, April 13 in Downtown Long Beach.

The meet and greet was a kickoff before the main event featuring 32 pro drivers.

“It gets more fun every year and seeing Dean compete with these other cars through the drift season is endlessly exciting,” Rachel Donovan, merchandise representative for Team Karnage said.

The parade left many fans eagerly anticipating the main event race.

“It’s dreamy man. It’s cool that they appreciate it and it’s such a legendary automotive town and it’s really cool that the city lets our league shut down the streets and do stuff like this and it’s cool to mingle with the locals and community,” Donovan said.

Formula DRIFT will have several competitions after their first stop in Long Beach with the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach taking place downtown from April 19 to 21.