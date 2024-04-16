Monthly Bixby Knolls County Fair returns to celebrate spring

On the first Friday of each month, the city of Long Beach hosts a fair in Bixby Knolls, featuring a different theme for every month. Last month the theme was women’s rights and this month’s theme was “Spring Fever,” to usher in the spring season on April 5.

The fair has numerous activities and vendors, including Mexican food, popcorn and cotton candy stands and free haircuts for children.

Live music could be heard throughout the night adding to the calm atmosphere. Three different bands were playing cover songs from famous musicians.

The three bands rotated around the street, playing music at different vendors and sidewalks throughout the night. One group brought a New Orleans sound to the fair with a combination of saxophone, trombone, clarinet and drum instruments.

The attraction that gathered the biggest crowd was the animal farm where attendees could pet and take pictures with animals. The goat was the most popular animal among children because of its friendly nature.

The Barbershop booth was popular among all fair attendees and had one of the longest lines of the night. They charged $20 for adults and children got free haircuts for the entire day until closing.

The barbershop, called “A Barbershop,” promoted its hair gel products and beard groom kits for men.

Barber Eli Lara has participated at the fair for two years and said she loves seeing community involvement at the fair.

“People love to be here because of the music and the food, it’s just so much fun. To see anyone come out here is wonderful,” Lara said.

Project Manager Myra Pimentel arranged the event and said she enjoys seeing the Long Beach community supporting local businesses.

“Even though this is my second year seeing this event for Long Beach, Bixby Knolls have been doing this for 17 years straight,” Pimentel said.

According to Pimentel, the people who attend this fair ask the same question every month, “Are there going to be rides next month?” Despite many asking, there are no plans to include rides among the list of activities.

Next month’s theme is still unknown but the next fair will take place on Friday, May 3. More information can be found on the official Bixby Knolls community website.