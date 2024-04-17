4 hours in Half Moon Bay

Historic Main Street at 1:00 p.m.

In a town of about 12,000, the historic Main Street of Half Moon Bay holds rows of local shops with a variety of daily necessities, specialty gifts and bites to eat. Many of the establishments hold a deep rooted history within the town, and several goods and ingredients are sourced from the region’s agricultural market.

It’s easy to get lost window shopping on Main Street but worth it to scour each and every shop to find a personable, novelty knickknack.

Butano State Park, Candelabra trail at 2:00 p.m.

About 20 miles from the coast and quaint town of Half Moon Bay, a story of rebounding ecology is told within the abundance of charred redwood trunks in Butano State Park. Stumps evidence the remote state park’s history of mass deforestation before preservation and their charcoal state shows the effects of the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fires.

Bear witness to the forest’s history and nature’s resilience through the observation of botany, mushrooms and animal dwellers along the trails of the park.

Harley Farms at 3 p.m.

Cattle, cats, 72 baby goats and one mini pony call the 2.5 mile stretch of farmland home at Harley Farms. Just 5 miles away from Butano State Park, a collection of fresh goat cheese, milk, meat and pantry-goods is offered at Harley Farms.

Enjoy a stroll through the farm, make friends with its many inhabitants and pick up some specialty ingredients along the way.

The Meal, following 4:00 p.m

After a day of exploring the historic downtown, getting lost within the Butano forest and shopping at markets and farms, a home-cooked meal in the light coastal breeze can encapsulate the simple daily life of Half Moon Bay. As a day’s spoils are enjoyed, the sun dips and the day’s microcosms of beauty mirrors an expansive, star-riddled night sky.