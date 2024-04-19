Yellow and Red are the most popular colors to paint a sports car. BMW took note of that and has always offered their versions of the colors on all of the M-cars they produce. Photo credit: Diego Renteria
BMW’s by the bay

Rain or shine, car enthusiasts in Southern California will find a reason to go to a car show. On Saturday, March 23, BMW enthusiasts and other car fanatics alike did not let a morning rainstorm get in their way of attending the “Pit+Paddock: Grid Icons: NA Heroes” car show at Long Beach’s Shoreline Aquatic Park.

This 1987 BMW 325IS was one of the most extensively customized cars at the NA Heros Show. Photo credit: Diego Renteria

Pit+Paddock is an automotive lifestyle and clothing brand. They are known for their collaborations with some of the most prestigious brands and figures in the automotive and motorsports worlds. Over the past couple of years with their brand growing to have a more global presence, they have been aiming to host more automotive events and car shows.

Long Beach, Calif: What is a car show without some race cars? Brought to us by The BMW Car Club of America, The BMW E92 M3 GT and Z4 GT3.

“Grid Icons” is a themed series of car shows that Pit+Paddock hosts in different locations. Each car show plays host to a specific type of car, manufacturer, engine or even paint color. The theming ideas that Pit+Paddock has done are numerous.

Long Beach, Calif: A group of E90 series BMW M3’s parade their way to their presenter parking spots at the NA Heros Show. Photo credit: Diego Renteria

In this particular event, Pit+Paddock chose to celebrate BMW’s naturally aspirated vehicles. This era of vehicles that BMW produced are some of the most beloved and iconic vehicles in all of car culture.

Long Beach, Calif.: This lineup is a good example of how some BMW owners set up their vehicles for Track/Time Attack. Photo credit: Diego Renteria

The cars that were on display at the show were brought by vendors, people who signed up to present or in one special case, the BMW Car Club of America. This mixture of presenters made for a rainbow of BMW cars.

The E36 generation of the M3 and 3 Series, is one of the most revered versions of this BMW Chassis. Even though this generation of 3 Series ended before the turn of the millennium; many BMW enthusiasts do anything in their power to maintain the road-worthiness of their cars. Photo credit: Diego Renteria

Some notable cars that were on display were Pit+Paddock’s E91 3 series “M3 wagon tribute,” BMW M motorsports M3 GT and Z4 GT3 and the Need For Speed Most Wanted (2005) M3 GTR. Besides some cars famous in pop culture, the show also included an array of private, enthusiast-owned cars that surrounded the lighthouse at Shoreline Aquatic Park.

The M3 GTR is a lot wider and beefer than the regular M3. The GTR version is widened from what looked like almost 6 inches, and has a large wing on the back. This version of the M3 is the most track-focused of the E46 generation. Photo credit: Diego Renteria

The “Pit+Paddock: Grid Icons: NA Heroes” car show was a comprehensive display of BMW’s naturally aspirated vehicles from an era that was dedicated to drivers and enthusiasts.

