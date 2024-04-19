BMW’s by the bay

Rain or shine, car enthusiasts in Southern California will find a reason to go to a car show. On Saturday, March 23, BMW enthusiasts and other car fanatics alike did not let a morning rainstorm get in their way of attending the “Pit+Paddock: Grid Icons: NA Heroes” car show at Long Beach’s Shoreline Aquatic Park.

Pit+Paddock is an automotive lifestyle and clothing brand. They are known for their collaborations with some of the most prestigious brands and figures in the automotive and motorsports worlds. Over the past couple of years with their brand growing to have a more global presence, they have been aiming to host more automotive events and car shows.

“Grid Icons” is a themed series of car shows that Pit+Paddock hosts in different locations. Each car show plays host to a specific type of car, manufacturer, engine or even paint color. The theming ideas that Pit+Paddock has done are numerous.

In this particular event, Pit+Paddock chose to celebrate BMW’s naturally aspirated vehicles. This era of vehicles that BMW produced are some of the most beloved and iconic vehicles in all of car culture.

The cars that were on display at the show were brought by vendors, people who signed up to present or in one special case, the BMW Car Club of America. This mixture of presenters made for a rainbow of BMW cars.

Some notable cars that were on display were Pit+Paddock’s E91 3 series “M3 wagon tribute,” BMW M motorsports M3 GT and Z4 GT3 and the Need For Speed Most Wanted (2005) M3 GTR. Besides some cars famous in pop culture, the show also included an array of private, enthusiast-owned cars that surrounded the lighthouse at Shoreline Aquatic Park.

The “Pit+Paddock: Grid Icons: NA Heroes” car show was a comprehensive display of BMW’s naturally aspirated vehicles from an era that was dedicated to drivers and enthusiasts.