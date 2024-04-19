Unexpected rain erupts at the Beach Flea Market

The renowned voice actor of Hello Kitty and Betty Boop Sandy Fox was scheduled to attend the Beach Flea Market on April 14 but rain delays halted Fox’s meet and greet.

The bi-weekly Beach Flea Market invites the community to explore different activities and offerings from over 200 vendors. A diverse array of items ranged from 2000s-style clothing to refurbished records waiting to be rediscovered and enjoyed once more.

“This is my first flea market. I just started my brand Bombshell USA but this is my first flea market. I’ve made one sale so far today,” Bombshell USA owner Jackson Garrott said.

Vendors set up their tents as early as 8 a.m. to prepare for potential buyers. However, the unexpected rain left many vendors and shoppers disappointed.

With a $100 fee required to secure a spot at the flea market, several sellers including Garret, expressed their frustration and felt like the scheduling could’ve been managed better.

The majority of sellers predominantly offered clothing to various local artisans, who also participated in the flea market to showcase their unique creations.

“We are selling charms and this is our first flea market event,” co-owner of Soskicharm, Samantha Moc said. “We are pretty excited though the rain hasn’t been helping.”

While the rain may have delayed some scheduled activities, it did not stop vendors from profiting during the event, despite covering up their spots with tents and tarps.

“Yeah, it wasn’t supposed to rain until later. We paid a lot to be out here, though I was able to make my money back just now,” said Nathan Shippey, brand owner and vintage clothes seller of ShipsWay.

Shopper Antoinette Sravotch said the flea market experience became monotonous due to the rainfall.

“It was difficult to go around to buy things and it kind of made everything a bit tedious while we were shopping,” Sravotch said.

The Beach Flea Market continued as the rain gradually subsided a few hours before its scheduled 5 p.m. closure, enticing shoppers back who sought to avoid the cold, wet weather.

According to the Beach Flea Market’s Instagram page, Fox’s previously scheduled meet and greet has been postponed to the next flea market event on Sunday, April 28.