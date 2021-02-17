‘Love the Land’: Valentines Day prayer rally at Puvungna

On Valentine’s Day local Native communities gathered on Puvungna for a prayer and dance event. The prayer was led by Christopher Diaz, fire keeper, Elder, and member of the Chumash people. During the prayer, he reminded everyone that Valentine’s Day wasn’t just to love people, but to also “love the land”.

There was also a ceremonial dance performed at the event by In’yoni Felix from the Juaneno Band of Mission Indians. “It feels very peaceful, I feel my ancestors here, and I feel the good vibrations of just everyone,” Felix said.

Many participants at the socially distant event, brought signs that they held in the front of California State Long Beach after the prayer in support of protecting the once 500-acre land that has whittled down to 22-acres.

