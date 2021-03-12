Illustration by Abel Reyes.
How International Women’s Day has grown from a week to a month

International Women’s Day has been celebrated since the 1900s, a time of great progression in the industrialization of the world that became synonymous with the era.

The transition of International Women’s Day to a week and then a month has been somewhat complicated.

But that hasn’t stopped advocacy for gender equality. The movement continues to be dedicated to ensure a bright future, with opportunities and rewarding experiences, for upcoming generations.

Video by Abel Reyes

Voice work by Lauren Ramirez

