The current status of oceanic wildlife endangerment

From oceanic wildlife depopulation to climate-changing events, the endangerment of marine life has increased throughout the past 50 years.

The populations of different oceanic species, and ecological systems such as sharks, have overwhelmingly diminished since 1970.

But as several oceanic species have faced endangerment over the years, the California Marine Life Protection Act has led the state to increase coherence and effectiveness in protecting its marine life.

Video by Abel Reyes

Voicework by Lauren Ramirez