ASI discusses parking expansion and finalizes plans for bike racks

Associated Students Inc. Senate discussed potential development on campus to improve parking, Wednesday.

“We had our first meeting with President Conoley [and] we did bring up some of the parking issues that, of course, everyone has been hearing about,” ASI Vice President Leen Almahdi said. “[Conoley] mentioned to us that they’re looking to restructure the parking by the Japanese garden.”

The land development is still in its planning stages, but the senate said that the university is keeping the agreement with the Tongva people in mind, and it will be working with the tribe as to not infringe on that agreement.

Previously, ASI addressed student concerns over the lack of bike racks on campus. Sen. Ryan Phong provided an update on the plans. The motion to implement more bike cages was approved and developments should follow in the next few weeks.

The next ASI Senate meeting will be held Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. in USU 234.