CSULB Single Sign-On is down

Some students and staff reported not being able to access their Single Sign-On accounts around 1 p.m., Wednesday.

“There are reports of some users experiencing delays or failed logins while trying to sign in to CSULB Single Sign-On services,” read a statement on Beachboard. “The issue is being investigated.”

When attempting to log in, some Beachboard users reported slow or denied sign-on.

CSULB Information Technology posted a message to the news alerts section on Beachboard saying they were investigating the cause of the problem.

“We have been troubleshooting the problem and have been able to identify the system causing the problem and we are now actively working with that systems’ vendor to isolate and resolve the issue,” Janet Foster, associate vice president of IT said.

Foster said that the department doesn’t have an estimated time that SSO will be fixed. However, there is a link that users who can already access Beachboard can send to users that can’t log in.

Update 3:24 p.m. The link provided by Beachboard and in this article is not working for some users.

Update 4:33 p.m. According to Karen Ly, an Information and Technology help desk student assistant, the SSO will be down until tomorrow, but students should check back periodically throughout the day.

The sign-on works on mobile through the CSULB app. but not through the student portal log-in. Some student attempts to log on through the SSO have been successful.

Update 5:20 p.m. The log-in issues were related to a recent update of the technical infrastructure, according to Bryon Jackson the director of service management and operations for IT.

Jackson said that the SSO problems were fixed at 4 p.m.

For more information, students can call 562.985.4959 or email [email protected].