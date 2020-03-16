Beach Pantry to open tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Associated Students Inc. announced that the Beach Pantry will open for limited hours tomorrow to serve students in need.

The pantry will remain open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or while supplies last.

“The food is being provided for students in need of groceries during these difficult times,” officials said. “The food provided will be similar to the items normally available at the ASI Beach Pantry.”

Food will be distributed at the University Student Union west patio rather than the pantry’s normal location.

ASI asks that if you are sick to please stay away at this time.

Only currently enrolled students with a valid I.D. may receive food. Limit one visit per student.

All other ASI auxiliaries remain closed at this time.

For up-to-date coverage on coronavirus at CSULB, visit our live coverage page.