Two CSULB students test positive for coronavirus

This story is developing and will be updated.

Long Beach State officials announced Tuesday that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Two students are in self-isolation off campus, and those who may have come into close contact with them are being notified by health officials. In one case, the student has not been on campus for two weeks. In the second case, there was no opportunity for on-campus exposure according to public-health officials,” Kimberly Fodran, co-director of Student Health Services said.

The campus community had been unaffected up until this point, while Long Beach city now has 21 confirmed cases and one death relating to the virus.

“While it was to be expected that The Beach family eventually would be affected by this pandemic, we were saddened to hear this news. It is a sober signal that the impact of this illness will be felt widely,” Fodran said. “It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.”

For up-to-date coverage on coronavirus at CSULB, visit our live coverage page.