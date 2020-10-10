CSULB’s in-person classes to resume Monday, campus cleared of COVID outbreak

Provost Brian Jersky announced in a campus-wide email Saturday that the in-person classes at Long Beach State that were postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the residence halls will be resuming Monday, Oct. 12.

“This decision is based on guidance from the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services as well as campus leadership,” Jersky said. “All COVID-19 precautions and safety measures will remain in effect on our campus.”

In-person instruction was paused for a two-week quarantine period to complete contact tracing and determine the threat level of the outbreak within the dormitory halls.

Jersky said that the campus has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected ahead of the reintroduction to campus.

The university employs over 60 full-time custodians who are each assigned specific facilities for sanitization in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines. President Jane Close Conoley said that any open buildings and restrooms are “flushed with fresh air and disinfected as necessary.”

“To continue in-person classes, we must remain diligent in our health and safety measures to remain open in our limited capacity,” Jersky said.