Minimal in-person courses at CSULB postponed to March 1 after initial Feb. 1 delay

Long Beach State will be further postponing its minimal face-to-face courses to March 1 after the previously announced delayed start of Feb. 1, Provost Brian Jersky announced in an email Wednesday.

“As scheduled, instruction begins in alternative modes on Jan. 19 for all courses. The small number of courses that were approved for face-to-face, on-campus instruction will remain in alternative modes until March 1, not the previous Feb. 1 timeline,” Jersky wrote.

Jersky said in the email that faculty members will not have access to their offices until March 1, with the exception of brief visits to retrieve materials. This adjustment has been made in accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home orders for Los Angeles County.

“It is critical that we continue to follow required safety protocols and keep our guards up in these coming months,” Jersky said. “Instructors for these F2F courses will communicate information to students about the specifics for their classes.”

CSULB will continue with its essential operations, and only those with approved access are permitted to visit campus.

Jersky maintained in the email that the Beach community should avoid non-essential travel, and those who have traveled outside of Southern California must quarantine for 10 days in line with county and campus regulations.

Individuals showing any symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed are asked to refrain from visiting the university or any in-person gatherings in the community and to get tested immediately.

“We will continue to rely on each other during this difficult time with the hope that brighter days are ahead of us,” Jersky said.