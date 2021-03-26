CSULB to reopen rec center and child development center in April

Long Beach State will be reopening the Student Recreation and Wellness Center and Isabel Patterson Child Development Center next month as California has progressed into red tier under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

“That’s very exciting, after 14 months or so of closure, we’ll come back,” Executive Director of Student Affairs Miles Nevin said during an Associated Students, Inc. Senate Zoom meeting Wednesday.

According to Taylor Buhler-Scott, assistant director of ASI programs, the child development center will reopen on April 12, allowing six to 10 children per classroom with an estimated 12 to 14 staff present.

Prior to the coronavirus, the IPCDC would serve about 160 children in infant and toddler, preschool and school-age groups.

“There will be three classrooms reopening in total, they will be for the infant toddler and preschool programs,” Buhler-Scott said.

Both ASI facilities are part of a repopulation effort that is slated to roll out in the coming weeks. According to Nevin, the SRWC will reopen in three phases, with a new phase opening each week.

Starting during spring break, the rec center will be hosting outdoor fitness classes like yoga, and the following week, the swimming pool lap lanes are scheduled to reopen. The week after that, indoor operations will be resuming at 10% capacity.

Students will be able to reserve a date and time slot using SWRC GO, either on the rec center’s website or app.