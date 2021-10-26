Escape to the world of ancient Greek and Roman history, mythology and murder

The Getty Villa Museum will host a week-long virtual event, “True Crime in Ancient Times,” from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 for their 2021 College Night.

Every year the Getty hosts a night filled with art, music food and exclusive tours free for college students. It is also open to the general public.

This year’s college night will be a week-long virtual event focusing on different themes such as murder, monsters, theft, forgery and many other true crimes from Greek and Roman history, according to the Getty’s website.

Guest speakers will cover true crime topics from ancient Rome, such as the murder of emperor Commodus, Greek curses and many more.

Emma Southon, a historian who received her doctorate at the University of Birmingham, will host the True Crime in Ancient Rome panel discussion and focus on why bad behaviors of ancient Romans and major changes in Roman history involved murder.

Vacation With An Artist (VAWAA) is collaborating with the Getty by presenting Clarissa Shanahan, a synesthete and figurative painter who will host “The Art of Drawing a Criminal.” The workshop will be available for two days, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests will learn how to illustrate a “most-wanted criminal” with Shanahan.

Guests can also join the True Crimes Against Mummies virtual discussion on Friday, Nov. 5, with Egyptologist Carol Redmount to learn more about mummies, murder and looting at the Egyptian archaeological site of Hibeh.

For guests who are interested in ancient Greek history, they can play a recent role-playing adventure game called A Twist on Homer’s Odyssey on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

Seven Thebes, a small independent group of gamers created this game and it is similar to “Dungeons and Dragons.” Players will take on the role of Homeric characters and join Odysseu’s son, Telemachus, on a quest to search for his father while encountering dangerous beings.

At the end of each day during the virtual week, there will be a trivia challenge where guests can either team up or play solo to compete through five rounds. Winners will be given a free copy of the book, A Fatal Thing Happened on the Way to Forum, and a mystery prize.

The Getty’s week-long virtual event requires prior registration to participate, and attendees can do so right here.