Hotels serve as a growing housing option for California students

By: Leila Alarcon and Erika Figueroa

California universities lack of available student housing has turned local hotels into an alternative option. Long Beach State is no exception to the student housing crisis.

5,200 students applied for housing during the 2023-24 academic year, but there were only 3,176 beds available. Out of the 2,000 returning residents that applied, only 600 spots were available on a first come first serve basis.

This left many students looking for affordable off-campus housing. However, the cost of living is rising all over the state.

In the Long Beach-Lakewood area the median gross rent in 2021 was $1,549 a month. Paired with other expenses such as utilities, gas and groceries, off-campus housing seemed to be lacking possibility.

“When we realized we could not meet the need for housing, we decided to work with nearby hotels to see if they could give our students a better price for those who may not be able to live on campus,” Corry Colonna, Executive Director of Housing and Residential Life, said.

At Hotel Current, the students sign a lease for a minimum of two months. Depending on the room type, furnished or unfurnished along with other students’ needs, students pay between $1800 to $2000 a month.

Golden Sails offers a rate of $67.00 a night to students with an added 13.20% tax. The rooms offered are similar to the dormitories with a bed, desk, a TV, an ironing board, a bathroom, Wi Fi, pool and gym access and parking space.

“They asked for the best rate we could provide, it’s the lowest rate available,” Vicki Arreguin, Golden Sails Hotel Director of Sales & Catering, said. “A special CSULB lodging rate.”

Even with the hotels being open to housing students, they may be denied.

“The parent/guardian of the student, is usually financially responsible, so they must pass the basic credit/background checks and meet the other requirements,” Berda SooHoo, from Hotel Current, said.

At Cal Poly Humboldt, Comfort Inn, is listed as an official housing option on their housing website. The hotel, which is closed to the public and only houses students, has resident assistants, free shuttle and bus transportation and university police patrolling the property.

“We also provide off-campus housing services to students with a dedicated off-campus housing coordinator and student staff to support the program,” Aileen Yoo, Cal Poly Humboldt Director of News and Information, said. “The program directs students to resources such as rental listings and a weekly newsletter featuring local rooms and properties for rent.”

City council documents show San Jose State University is considering the purchase of the South Tower of the Signia hotel to use as university housing. Other California campuses such as UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego have also been among the schools with reports of housing shortages.

Despite the hotels willing to house students, universities are looking for a more permanent solution that’ll last through incoming classes. Cal Poly Humboldt has already announced their plans for a student housing project that will add space for 1,000 students.

As for Long Beach State, additional housing is planned to open by fall of 2026. The new housing will add an additional 424 beds available to students.

“Constructing residence halls is quite expensive and it takes about three years from design to completion,” Colonna said. “Finding the right location for that housing is also a challenge.”

In the meantime, Colonna, Arreguin and SooHoo have expressed their willingness to continue to discuss student rates and boarding for the upcoming academic year.

“We’ve already had students living here for several years prior to the university approaching us,” SooHoo said. “Even if they didn’t ask, we will continue to house qualified applicants.”