Lifting off to Houston

The lively streets of Downtown Houston offer a unique atmosphere where locals and tourists can find entertainment on every corner.

The main rail train station passes through the heart of the city and crosses attractions like the Downtown Aquarium and Greenstreet complex, which plays host to the House of Blues. Though nothing beats the Beach, Houston boasts a fun and inviting location for locals and tourists.

Coined the “Space City”, for its prominent role in hosting the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) center, Houston is also home to a variety of places where one can enjoy a cup of coffee like Tout Suite Café. Interactive parks and dog parks surrounding the area complement the local cafes and shops.

Trebley Park features a large lawn, art ornaments and plastic-covered foam statues scattered throughout the park. A small dog park connects the café to a kid’s play area in the park and is only a 12-minute walk to the Toyota Center, home to the Houston Rockets.

Taking a casual stroll through the streets of downtown Houston, one can also admire the artistic graffiti painted on the buildings orchestrated to paint the city with more color and energy. The nightlife comes alive with scooter rental pop-up shops offering cheap rates for hourly rentals and lively bars around every corner. It’s easy but enjoyable to get lost at both times of the day.

Houston is a friendly city that offers the best of both worlds– a hint of peace and quiet with a kick of vibrant nightlife and good times.