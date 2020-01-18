Long Beach State women’s basketball bounces back in win versus CSUN

After dropping two close games against rival Big West competition, the Long Beach State women’s basketball team got back on track with a 60-52 win over CSUN Saturday in the Walter Pyramid.

“Very excited for our young ladies, it’s really good to get a win,” head coach Jeff Cammon said. “We’ve dropped some close ones we thought we had … which put us in position to perform the way we did tonight.”

Redshirt sophomore guard Ma’Qhi Berry put on a show during the 25th anniversary of the Pyramid, dishing out laser no-look passes and capped it off with an awe-inspiring buzzer-beater after a huge step-back jumper rattled around the rim just before halftime.

“Honestly I owe it all to my coaches and my teammates,” Berry said. “No matter how good I play, no matter how bad I play, they’re always instilling confidence in me, still passing me the ball if the game isn’t really going my way.”

Berry finished the game with 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals and provided plenty of energy leading the Beach’s (7-10, 2-2 Big West) full-court press on defense.

Alongside Berry’s big night was fellow sophomore guard Justina King, who piloted the offense, shooting 42.9% overall from the field.

“You can’t stop all of us,” King said, “so when [Ma’Qhi] or [Shanaijah] drives you have to honor it or else they’re going to score … As a team, we’re getting so much better and we’re all becoming threats, which makes it so much easier for all of us because you have to pick your poison.”

King collected a game-high 23 points along with an assist and steal while junior guard Shanaijah Davison relentlessly attacked the Matadors (8-10, 3-1 Big West) in transition for the majority of the game.

“To have three guards like this, it’s awesome,” Cammon said, “because they’re very talented and they’re still young and they’re only going to get better.”

The Beach will host Hawaii Thursday Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Walter Pyramid.