The 1994-1995 men's and women's basketball teams celebrate during the 25th anniversary of the Walter Pyramid Jan. 18. Manuel Valladares/Daily Forty-Niner
Men's Basketball, Men's Sports, Sports, Women's Basketball, Women's Sports

Walter Pyramid hosts 25th anniversary doubleheader

by on

More in Men's Basketball:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

The Walter Pyramid celebrated its 25th anniversary with a basketball doubleheader by both the women’s and men’s teams Saturday.

“I’m always a 49er and I’ll stay a 49er for life,” former women’s basketball player Adara Newidouski said. “It’s good to be back, it’s great to see some of my teammates. Just brings back great memories, 25 years went way too fast.”

The 1994-1995 men’s and women’s basketball teams pose for a group photo as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Walter Pyramid Jan. 18. Manny Valladares/Daily Forty-Niner

Members who were able to attend the ceremony formed a group on the court during halftime of the men’s game to receive their praise.

“The one thing that I couldn’t wait [for] was again how bright the lights are here,” former men’s basketball player Juaquin Hawkins said. “Coming from like the inner-city, you’re not used to that, so to have this, a big pyramid … about 5,000 families here and the energy in here, man it was fantastic, so for me to be apart of that … there’s just a lot of memories.”

The 1994-1995 men’s and women’s teams take a selfie on the court during the 25th anniversary of the Walter Pyramid Jan. 18. Manuel Valladares/Daily Forty-Niner

Aside from acknowledging 25 years as the schools’ iconic sports venue, both the women’s and men’s teams from the 1994-1995 season were honored individually and presented with a video from former head coach Seth Greenberg who was unable to attend.

“The games weren’t games, they were events,” Greenberg recalled in his video to the team.

The 1994-1995 men’s and women’s teams watch a video tribute from former Long Beach State head coach Seth Greenberg during the 25th anniversary of the Walter Pyramid Jan. 18. Manuel Valladares/Daily Forty-Niner

The fans were able to enjoy a day full of basketball, new and old, as the women knocked off CSUN 60-52 followed by a 66-62 loss against Fullerton by the men.

“I love coming back here,” former men’s basketball player Brian Yankelevitz said. “Seeing “The Beach” with the triangle and really signifying the Pyramid and everybody identifies Long Beach State with it, it’s just fantastic.”

Ralston Dacanay, assistant sports editor, contributed to the reporting in this article.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter