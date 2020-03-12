BREAKING: Big West basketball tournament canceled ‘effective immediately’

The Big West Conference announced via email that both the men’s and remainder of the women’s basketball tournaments will be canceled, “effective immediately.”

“The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the email read.

The women’s tournament already completed the first two rounds, halting before the two semifinals matchups starting at 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. March 12.

The men’s tournament was to be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim starting today, March 12, through Saturday.

“Our goal is to always play every game possible, to have the best record possible to win championships and develop leaders,” Long Beach State Athletic Director Andy Fee told the Forty-Niner Tuesday. “However, the health and well-being of our students, staff, and coaches is the most important factor in our decision process and if needed we would err on the side of safety.”

The Big West’s decision comes after the Power-Five and other mid-major conferences chose to cancel their respective tournaments.

The NBA also released a statement Wednesday that it is suspending play until further notice, with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban citing the possibility of playing games late into the summer.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” a release read. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.”

It was reported soon after that Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for the virus.

For up-to-date coverage on coronavirus at CSULB, visit our live coverage page.