The Beach Athletic Fund hosts its first annual virtual fun run

The Long Beach State athletics department held its first annual Beach Athletic Virtual Fun Run last weekend to raise money for the Beach Athletic Fund program.

By coming together in a unique fashion, the event was able to raise over $15,000, nearly enough to support one full-year scholarship at the Beach. Instead of meeting at the Jack Rose Track or in person, participants tuned in from their own personal devices and took part in their own distanced run.

“By taking part in this brand-new event, you are providing opportunities for our student athletes to continue to develop as leaders and champions here at Long Beach State,” said athletic director Andy Fee.“ “I am very grateful for the support of LB Nation and all who participated in our 5K Virtual Fun Run.”

The event had 275 participants spanning from Long Beach through 15 states, even reaching across the globe in Sweden and Japan.

After the Big West season was canceled July 29 due to coronavirus regulations the department suffered a budget cut of nearly $2.3 million andhe athletic department’s goal was to increase the number of Beach Athletic Fund members for the 2020-21 season.

The virtual fun run boosted the number of donors to nearly 400 for this season as the Beach looks to add 1,400 members this year.

The Drive to 49 is a Beach Athletic Fund set up to directly help student athletes in their pursuit of becoming leaders and champions in the classroom, on the fields and in the community.

“It’s great to keep everyone involved, Coach Arroyo inspired me to double it up and complete a 10k,” Fee said. “The support that we received helps us to cultivate leaders and champions.”