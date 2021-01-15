Big West announces clearance for return to sports for spring 2021 season

The Big West Conference Board of Directors announced Friday that Long Beach State athletics will return to conference play for the spring 2021 season.

In a statement released by athletic director Andy Fee, the board made the decision to allow 10 spring sports to enter conference play outside of men’s and women’s basketball.

“Thanks to the efforts of our teams, our staff, the university and city and county public health officials, we’ve been able to collaborate to provide the safest atmosphere possible for practice and competition for men’s and women’s basketball,” Fee said.

Dirtbags pitcher Matthew Fields said he is “excited for this upcoming season.”

“It’s not going to be easy by any means but I’m confident that our team will be prepared,” Fields said. “We have a chance to make a real statement about our program considering we haven’t even had a single practice yet. We will be ready come our first game and I’m pumped for what’s to come!”

The spring 2020 season was canceled on March 13 after the board of directors decided the risks associated with coronavirus were too high to continue with competition play.

“I am sure there will be challenges as we take this next step, but we are all excited for the opportunity that has been presented to offer a 2021 spring season to over 250 student-athletes at Long Beach State,” Fee said.