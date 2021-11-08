A week in sports: water polo, basketball, volleyball

Long Beach State’s men’s basketball opened its regular season while the women’s volleyball and men’s water polo season arrive at the final stretch.

Women’s Volleyball

Volleyball played two conference games this week, one on the road against Cal State Fullerton and a home game against the University of Hawaii.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, the women went on the road to face Fullerton, where they swept the series 3-0. LBSU were led by junior Kashauna Williams who had 16 kills.

Back in action on Saturday, Nov. 6, the team hosted Hawaii where they lost the series 1-3. Once again Kashauna Williams led the team with 14 kills, giving her a team-high of 369 kills on the season.

LBSU women’s volleyball team is 10-15 overall this season and 4-10 in its conference. The team will be back in action on Friday, Nov. 12 as they face Cal State Northridge at home.

Men’s Water Polo

In the team’s first game in a week due to a cancellation, LBSU’s men’s water polo team hosted Pepperdine University in a match between two of the best teams in the country.

Pepperdine is ranked No. 10 in the nation and LBSU went into the game ranked No. 5 in the nation.

It was a close battle between the two schools as they displayed why they are two of the best water polo programs, however, LBSU came out victorious, winning the match-up 12-11. With the victory, the team clinched the Golden Coast Conference regular-season title and claimed the No.1 seed in the conference tournament that will take place at UC Irvine later this month.

LBSU will close out its regular season with two games this week against Loyola Marymount University and UC Irvine.

Men’s Basketball

The Walter Pyramid had filled seats for a basketball game for the first time in almost two years as LBSU opened its 2021-2022 season with an exhibition match against Biola University.

The LBSU men’s basketball team won the game 82-65 in a wire-to-wire victory. The team was in control for the majority of this contest, leading by as much as 20 points at one point.

Four players scored double-digits for LBSU, with senior guard Colin Slater leading the team with 17 points, 12 of those coming in the first half. Guards Joel Murray and Jadon Jones were the second and third-leading scorers with 14 and 13 points respectively. Forward Joe Hampton was one rebound short of a double-double with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

LBSU opens up its regular season play on the road on Wednesday, Nov. 10 as they face a former Big West rival, the University of Idaho.