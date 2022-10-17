LBSU women’s soccer continues winning streak

LBSU (6-4-5) continued to be unbeaten in the Big West Sunday as they defeated California State University Northridge (2-15-1) 4-1.

The Beach found the net at 32:26, as Long Beach’s Summer Laskey opened the scoreboard with an assist by Cherrie Cox and Lena Silano.

But the scoring did not stop there as The Beach found the net two more times in the first half.

In the 38th minute, Silano scored her first goal of the night and was assisted by Cox and Maddy Perez, which got the home crowd on their feet waving their pink pom-poms.

The third and final goal of the first half was founded in the 42nd minute, with Cox scoring in a one-on-one with the Matadors keeper, but was assisted by Perez and Julia Moore.

The Beach had 13 shots going into the second half and 11 shots being on goal and only allowing the Matadors to have five shots, with two being on goal.

The second half of the game only saw one goal by Long Beach, as Solano made the goal off a penalty kick 26 seconds into the half.

The Matadors responded with their one and the only goal of the match coming in the 67:53 mark by Cindy Arteaga.

The game was a physical match, as the teams shared a total of 19 fouls, 10 coming from CSUN and nine from LBSU.

Northridge received the only yellow card of the night by sophomore defender Riley Goossen-Brown.

While CSUN was ruled out of the Big West playoffs, this match was a statement for The Beach as they are sitting in first place in their conference.

“We just got to take it one game at a time. It’s just three points for us,” LBSU head coach Mauricio Ingrassia said.

Cox played a big role in assisting in the match, assisting two goals and scoring one herself.

“I think slowly over time, it’s just us figuring out how the other players work, it’s just clicking and it’s nice having different people on the scoresheet, not just one person,” Cox said.

Silano, who is the only senior on soccer team, finished the game with two goals and one assist.

“We want to have a smooth senior night, but hopefully we’re fighting for something that night and it’ll be great to do it on my senior night and hopefully we can fight to have more games at home,” Silano said.

The Beach heads up the 101 freeway as they take on Cal Poly SLO on Oct. 20 and UCSB on Oct. 23, before coming back to George Allen Field for their final home game of the season on Oct. 27 against UC Davis.