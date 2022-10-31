10/30/2022 - Long Beach, Calif: Long Beach State Women's soccer player, Lena Silano (#4), celebrates scoring her first goal of the game and her 15th goal of the season against UCSB on Sunday at George Allen Field.
Soccer, Sports, Women's Sports

LBSU women’s soccer defeats UCSB, advance to semi-finals

LBSU women’s soccer rallies in overtime to defeat UC Santa Barbara 2-1 to secure a spot in the semi-final of the Big West Tournament.

This was a gritty and physical matchup that demonstrated strategy, determination, and passion from both teams.

The Long Beach State women’s soccer team secure their spot in the semi-finals of the Big West Tournament on Sunday by defeating UC Santa Barbara at George Allen Field with a final score of 2-1 in overtime. Photo credit: Naoki Gima

The first half saw both teams go scoreless, but it was only the beginning of what was going to be an exciting second half and onward.

The Beach opened the second half determined to end the scoring drought. Defender Alia Sinoff would assist forward Lena Silano just under two minutes into the second half to give Long Beach the lead. This also gave Silano her fifteenth goal of the season, further cementing herself as one of the best scorers in the country.

Long Beach State Women’s soccer player Lena Silano (#4), celebrates scoring her first goal of the game and her 15th goal of the season against UCSB on Sunday at George Allen Field. Photo credit: Naoki Gima

UC Santa Barbara would not give up however, after not scoring for the majority of the contest, midfielder Lauren Helwig would score an equalizer with just under ten minutes left in the game, sending the game into overtime.

The overtime period consisted of two 10-minute halves. Whoever had more goals at the end of overtime would win the game.

At the start of the second half, The Beach came out aggressive. With just under two minutes into overtime, the Sinoff-Silano connection would prevail for a second time in the contest, giving LBSU the lead and never looking back.

10/30/2022 - Long Beach, Calif: Long Beach State Women's soccer player, Lena Silano (#4), leads the team in the huddle prior to the start of overtime against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.
Long Beach State women’s soccer player, Lena Silano (#4), leads the team in the huddle prior to the start of overtime against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday. Photo credit: Naoki Gima

Silano’s two goals ties a Long Beach State record for most goals scored in a single season and moves her higher up the ladder in the nations scoring rankings.

After the game, women’s soccer head coach, Mauricio Ingrassio, gave an opening statement and praised his team’s togetherness and determination to win.

“The players believed in each other in the overtime and before the game and just told themselves that they could do it,” Ingrassio said. “That’s why I love this team. I love the fight, grit and togetherness. We got the result and I couldn’t be prouder.”

10/30/2022 - Long Beach, Calif: Long Beach State Women's soccer head coach, Mauricio Ingrassia, coaches his team in the huddle before the overtime period begins against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at George Allen Field.
Long Beach State women’s soccer head coach, Mauricio Ingrassia, coaches his team in the huddle before the overtime period begins against UC Santa Barbara on Sunday at George Allen Field. Photo credit: Naoki Gima

Silano’s leadership was also in full display during the game, speaking with Sinoff prior to the start of the overtime period just before the two would connect for a second goal.

“Lena came up to me and she was like, ‘hey, if you don’t really know what to do, send the ball in, I got you, I’ll make something happen,'” Sinoff said.

Silano finished with nine shots total and five shots on target, keeping the Gauchos defense on their toes and posing a consistent and reliable threat to score.

10/30/2022 - Long Beach, Calif: Long Beach State Women's soccer player, Summer Laskey, shows love to her family and supporters after the Beach secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Big West Tournament by defeating UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.
Long Beach State women’s soccer player, Summer Laskey, shows love to her family and supporters after The Beach secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Big West Tournament by defeating UC Santa Barbara on Sunday. Photo credit: Naoki Gima

The Beach will take on Cal Poly in the semi-finals of the Big West Tournament at San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. If they win, Long Beach will go on to play in the finals.

