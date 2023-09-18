The Beach’s offense erupts on senior day in 5-1 win over Northern Colorado

After only scoring three goals in their last four games, The Beach took advantage of a defense that has allowed 2.3 goals per game this season, and netted a high of five goals in a 5-1 win over Northern Colorado.

Winless Northern Colorado opened up the scoring in the 14th minute as sophomore midfielder Alex Michael put one past junior LBSU keeper Katarina Decaroli, making it 1-0 Northern Colorado.

Just after the half-hour mark, sophomore forward Cherrie Cox netted her first goal of the day for LBSU, tying the game at one and opening up the floodgates for The Beach.

From that point on, it was all LBSU. Cox would score from the penalty spot just before halftime giving The Beach a 2-1 lead.

The Beach were dominant on Sunday outshooting Northern Colorado 23-8 with 15 of those shots being on goal.

This was a delightful sight to see as The Beach offense had been struggling to find success on the offensive end.

Sophomore midfielder Julia Moore, senior forward Elysia Laramie and junior forward Summer Laskey added their names to the box score with goals in the second half and made the score 5-1 at the end of regulation.

The Beach look to pick up their first conference win of the year as they take on the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. at George Allen Field.