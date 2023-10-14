Beach Baller of the week: Summer Laskey

The Beach picked up its first win in three games against CSU Northridge with the help of junior forward Summer Laskey.

“She was MVP of the game where she had a goal and an assist and she also cleared one off the line to keep the game 2-1,” said head coach Mauricio Ingrassia.

The Beach had been struggling lately, with its last win coming on Sept. 24 against UC Santa Barbara.

Laskey came off the bench against CSUN and only played 44 minutes but was able to be impactful.

Coming off the bench is something Laskey is used to as she came off the bench 12 times last year and netted six goals with three assists.

“We don’t really settle until 25 minutes in, so that’s when I can go in, already settled and bring back the energy and hopefully put some [goals] away,” Laskey said.

She has been a starter more often than not this year, starting 10 of the 15 games that The Beach has played.

“I want to reward her hard work. She is a starter, but she is more effective off the bench,” Ingrassia said.

He said that when Laskey starts, she gets caught in the settling beginning moments of the game, but when she comes off the bench, she can use her energy and motor to change a game.

“She shows up right around this time. This is where you really see the Summer. I tell her all the time, ‘it’s Summer in October,'” Ingrassia said.

Laskey grew up in a soccer household with her father playing semi-professional soccer. Knowing the game very well, her father always helped her improve her game with honesty.

“Growing up I was always on the sidelines of his games and I think that made me love the game more,” Laskey said.

With the transfer portal becoming so prevalent around college sports, it is rare to see a player stick with a program for multiple years. Laskey is an exception to the majority and has been with The Beach for all three years of her college career.

“The program here is really great and I love all my teammates a lot, that’s the big part,” she said.

Staying with The Beach allowed Laskey to improve her mindset during the past three years.

“In the past when I would mess up I would freak out and really focus on it, but just being chill and not worrying about it as much has really helped me a lot.”

Laskey and LBSU are fighting to get their groove back in Big West conference play.

“We are climbing to get momentum back and she’s a catalyst for sure,” Ingrassia said.