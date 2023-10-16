Cherrie Cox’s second straight multi-goal game lifts The Beach past UC San Diego

The Beach gained much-needed momentum with a 2-1 home win over UC San Diego at George Allen Field, improving their season record to 8-5-3 and 3-2-2 in the Big West.

Long Beach State started the game with an assertive offensive approach and aggressive ball-tracking on defense, limiting San Diego to just one shot in the first half.

In the 17th minute, sophomore forward Cherrie Cox put The Beach on the board first after a heavy press forced a bad pass from San Diego, resulting in Cox capitalizing on the early mistake for an unassisted goal.

“Our mentality was to be after them for the strong foot forward, looking for the press to pick off,” Cox said. “I picked it off and saw one-on-one with the goalie to find the bottom corner.”

She added to her goal tally in the 27th minute with an assist from senior forward Elysia Laramie and freshman defender Zoe Willis to give The Beach the 2–0 lead.

Laramie is tied for the most assists in the Big West this season, having recorded six in 16 games.

Cox notched her second consecutive multi-goal game in the win over San Diego, also netting two goals in their previous win on the road over Cal State Northridge.

“She’s been very clinical on her finishing,” said head coach Mauricio Ingrassia. “It helps settle us in and helps us build rhythm towards the rest of the game.”

In 13 games this season, Cox leads the Big West with 10 goals and 28 shots on target. She also ranks second in the conference in total shots with 47.

Long Beach State controlled over half the possession in the first half, with 61% of possession while managing seven shots with four on target. UC San Diego controlled the remaining 39% of the ball with one shot.

To counter Long Beach’s aggressive first half, San Diego upped their pressure and tempo in the second half, ultimately spoiling a potential shutout.

In the 80 minute, UC San Diego reignited the game with a header goal by defender Talisa Lin, resulting from their sole corner kick in the match from midfielder Courtney Hilliard.

After sub-adjustments made by Ingrassia, The Beach managed to hang on and secure their second consecutive victory.

“I thought it was a good second half overall,” Ingrassia said. “We wish we’d worked harder to keep the shutout, but a win and we’ll take the three points.”

Long Beach State is tied for third place in the Big West with UC Davis, with both teams having 11 points. Cal State Fullerton holds the second-place position with 15 points, while Cal Poly leads the conference with 16 points.

The Beach will play their next game on the road against UC Riverside at UCR Soccer Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.