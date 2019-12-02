On the left and right walls are different paintings by Miyuki Takemoto. At the far wall is Elijah Trent's "Get Free or Die Tryin," a mixed media visual. Saad Kazi / Daily Forty-Niner.
Arts & Life, Fine & Performing Arts, Photo Gallery

IN PHOTOS: Drawing, Painting and Photography

by on

More in Arts & Life:

Tweet
Share
Share
Share

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Daily 49er newsletter