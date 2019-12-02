On the left and right walls are different paintings by Miyuki Takemoto. At the far wall is Elijah Trent's "Get Free or Die Tryin," a mixed media visual. Saad Kazi / Daily Forty-Niner. Arts & Life, Fine & Performing Arts, Photo Gallery IN PHOTOS: Drawing, Painting and Photography by Saad Kazi on December 2, 2019 Saad Kazi Author More in Arts & Life: The K-pop devotion: the rise of a foreign genre December 2, 2019 Club Ripples, Long Beach’s oldest gay dance club, has its last hurrah December 1, 2019 Long Beach pageant draws a sold-out show; CSULB student crowned Miss Long Beach November 28, 2019 TweetShareShareShare