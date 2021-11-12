Final season of ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ highlights the importance of Latinx storytelling

Warning: This review may contain spoilers.

The final season of Netflix’s “Luis Miguel: The Series” highlighted the most critical real-life events in the Mexican idol’s life while demonstrating the importance of Latinx-related storytelling.

Netflix recently premiered one of its most anticipated Spanish-language series in 2018 and sealed this final season with many interesting events that most of Luis Miguel’s followers probably didn’t know about until now.

In this season, one of the most talked-about highlights is Miguel’s romantic relationship with Mariah Carey, whom he dated from 1999 through 2001 and was not addressed much until now.

Fans were also given an inside look at other parts of his personal life such as his estranged relationships with members of his family.

The most controversial moment that stood out was the legal and financial problems the singer faced in the past couple of years.

The show did a great job of highlighting all of these features that were critical real-life moments in Miguel’s life which showed the unglamorous side of fame.

Many fans can appreciate seeing more of his personal life since it has well been in the Spanish-language media, that “el sol de Mexico” [Mexico’s sun] keeps his intimate life private and avoids personal talks.

The final season’s storyline setting consisted of going back and forth throughout the mid-nineties to the present in which the audience can appreciate the timeliness in when these events actually took place.

Diego Boneta did a great job portraying Miguel by truly capturing his personality and showing the more human side of his real-life character. Through Boneta’s portrayal, viewers can have an idea of what the singer emotionally went through in his career and personal life over the past 20 years.

Throughout the past three seasons, the series did a great job of delivering an interesting storytelling approach towards it and humanized the real-life singer to the audience.

The release of shows like these on the Netflix platform highlights the importance of Latinx storytelling and representation.

The Latinx community is diverse with a lot of people like Miguel that have a story to tell and those stories must be told to all types of audiences.

According to a recent study conducted by the USC Annenburg Inclusion Initiative, “a mere 7% of films from 2019 featured a lead/co-lead Hispanic/Latino actor, which is not significantly different from the 3.5% of leads/co-leads who are Hispanic/Latino.”

In other words, there are very few Latinx actors that obtain leading roles specifically in popular movies and this must change.

With the closure in this final season, many viewers hope Netflix will continue to spotlight more Latinx stories with shows such as this one.