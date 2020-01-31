CRAMPED CONCERTS E1 | Reuben Fillies

In the first episode of Cramped Concerts, local artist Reuben Fillies sits down with the Daily Forty-Niner to play some of his newest original music. Fillies writes about personal experiences including his girlfriend and life growing up in South Africa. Listen to Fillies talk more about his inspirations in Band Banter, a Daily Forty-Niner podcast.

Reuben Fillies: @reubenfillies https://open.spotify.com/artist/1i2zZyq0EYXirqJ6fNa9Vr?si=MCcZlk0BTIWJ5j-kneLTWg

Video by Aubrey Balster and Julia Terbeche.

Edited by Aubrey Balster.