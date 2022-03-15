LIT at the Beach S1E2: “Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood



In this series, Daily Forty-Niner staff will introduce a variety of books that are written by female authors in celebration of Women’s History Month.

For this episode, Isabel Silagy, community engagement editor at Daily Forty-drNiner, dives into “Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood and the significance of the book and how prevalent it is to today.

Originally published in 1985, “The Handmaid’s Tale” is set in dystopian New England which is ruled by an oppressive Christian regime which forces women to live under their rule. Women no longer have jobs money or independence and are forced to be wives, housekeepers and handmaids. Handmaids are fertile women who are assigned to families of powerful men in government and are forced to carry children for families unable to conceive.

This book is an award winning book but is at the center of controversy and has been banned for graphic content and the critique of Christianity. This story is similar to the period America is in where women’s rights and voices are being stripped all in the name of governmental control.

This book is available currently at the University Library and can be purchased on Amazon as well.

This special series will continue throughout the month of March and new episodes will drop every Tuesday.

