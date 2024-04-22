Beach Weekly S12E12: CSULB SharkSat team, deportation to Haiti & more

In season 12, episode 12 of Beach Weekly, host Lei Madrigal discusses the CSULB SharkSat team’s work with NASA, political instability in Haiti and more.

Throughout April, support the Laurén Chalmers Beach Pantry by donating non-perishable food items to their college food drive. Donations are accepted at the College of Education, the College of Health & Human Services and the College of the Arts buildings.

Rainbow Cafe, hosted by Counseling and Psychological Services, is a weekly social support group for LGBTQ students on Mondays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. This week’s meeting will be today Monday, April 22, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Peterson Hall 1 Room 230.

Live Your Life Day is an event in the Upper Quad that’s held to increase suicide prevention awareness. It is on Tuesday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be arts and crafts, free resources, food, raffles and more.

The College of Business Student Center for Professional Development is hosting an online Zoom event about addressing conflict at work. It will be on Tuesday, April 23 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Zoom link can be found in the College of Business Student Center for Professional Development Linktree.

CSULB SharkSat is a team of engineers developing, testing and operating a small CubeSat satellite called SharkSat-1, which NASA has chosen to be launched into orbit. SharkSat-1 was entered in NASA’s Launch Initiative, a program that provides opportunities for 10 CubeSat satellites made by American universities or nonprofit organizations. The satellite will aim to collect data on LED-induced blue light pollution and will be launched sometime from 2025 to 2028.

The University of Southern California has barred its valedictorian, Asna Tabassum, from giving her commencement speech due to unspecified safety threats on Monday, April 15. This comes after Tabassum has openly voiced her stance on the Israel-Hamas War via social media. USC Provost Andrew T. Guzman claims that Tabassum’s speech could create “substantial risks relating to security and disruption at commencement.”

New York City police officers arrested over 100 protestors last Thursday at a pro-Palestinian encampment at Columbia University. The Columbia University president requested that the police department remove individuals from the protest as they posed as a danger and disruption to the campus.

Last Monday and Tuesday, schools, businesses, airports and more facilities within the United Arab Emirates closed after a year’s worth of rain poured down in a single day. Runways at the Dubai International Airport flooded, and at least 1,200 flights were canceled, but the airport resumed normal operations by Friday.

The United States has resumed deportation flights to Haiti, despite ongoing concerns over the country’s political instability. Since Haiti’s president was assassinated in 2021 and the two succeeding prime ministers resigned, the country has been struggling with gang violence and lack of government. Because of these complications, the U.S. had paused deportations to the country. However, last Thursday, immigration officials sent about 50 Haitians back to their home country on deportation flights.

