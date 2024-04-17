Teed Up S3E12: New Head Coach Chris Acker and the Return of Bobby

Following the recent events of the Dan Monson saga and the media coverage surrounding the Beach’s Athletics program, Bobby Smitheran sits down to talk with the guys about what the recent weeks have been like for him as well as what went into the decision to bring Chris Acker in as the new head coach.

Chris Acker enters a Long Beach State program that just let go of their head coach of 17 years Dan Monson. Acker talks with the guys about the approach that he has going into this new role and how he plans to bring success to the program.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guests: Bobby Smitheran, Chris Acker

Editor: Aidan Swanepoel

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

Like, comment, and follow us on your favorite platform for more content!

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/daily-49er-podcasts/id1488484518?uo=4

Google Podcasts

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kMzEwMjEwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/4HJaqJep02kHeIQy8op1n1