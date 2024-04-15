Beach Weekly S12E11: FAFSA extension, Arizona’s new abortion ruling and more

Throughout April, support the Laurén Chalmers Beach Pantry by donating non-perishable food items to their college food drive. Donations are accepted at the College of Education, College of Health & Human Services and College of the Arts buildings.

To recognize Earth Day, Cal State Long Beach has held an annual celebration called Green Generation Showcase for over ten years. On April 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Japanese Garden, environmental presentations will be given by local sustainable organizations, students, eco-friendly clubs and more. The event is free but an RSVP is recommended.

April is Asian, Pacific Islander & Desi Heritage Month which CSULB celebrates by hosting events to spread community awareness. Today, April 15, is a Snack & Craft event in the CPaCE Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 16, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., join the Office of Multicultural Affairs for a screening of a short film called “Pasifika Visions.” The screening will be followed by a discussion with the filmmaker in the Multimedia Center Room 100. On the USU Southwest Terrace on April 17 from noon to 2 p.m. is another social event called Noodles & Networking.

This week is Transgender Week of Joy at the Beach, which will be celebrated with a haircutting event called Haircuts and Buttons. Hosted this Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the FO3 Courtyard, attendees can receive gender-affirming haircuts while enjoying music and making buttons. There are limited spots for this event and attendees are required to RSVP on the Events & Orgs app. Other events include a film screening and student mixer throughout the rest of the week.

Samuel Chacko, Managing Editor of the Daily Forty-Niner, joined Beach Weekly for this episode to discuss the multi-million dollar federal grant received by the Isabel Patterson Child Development Center. Listen this week to learn about the grant amount, the process of receiving it and what the center plans to do with the new money.

Last Monday morning, a partial solar eclipse called the Great North American Eclipse drew hundreds of people to the Central Quad where the Department of Physics and Astronomy handed out eclipse glasses. From our location on campus, only 49% of the sun’s area was covered by the moon during this eclipse. However, in August 2045, California will be in the path of totality for a different total solar eclipse. Reno, Salt Lake City and Orlando are some of the cities that will be included in the 2045 eclipse’s path of totality.

A new FAFSA form was released this year in an effort to simplify the process and make it easier for students to fill out, but technical difficulties and hours-long waits for assistance have slowed down the procedure. California Assembly Bill 1887 has extended the FAFSA deadline from April 2 to May 2 after students and families have been experiencing extreme difficulties with the online form.

On March 28, Beach Building Services broke ground on the new affordable dorm building called La Playa Hall near the existing Hillside dorms. The building will be 4,200 square feet, with 424 beds. The project will cost $115 million with $53 million being covered by the “Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program.” Construction will begin in June and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026.

Arizona’s Supreme Court has decided to uphold an abortion law from the 1860s that will outlaw most abortions in the state except in cases where the pregnant person’s life is at risk. Half a million Arizona residents have already signed a petition that would put an abortion rights measure on this year’s ballot. If passed, this measure would enshrine abortion rights as a permanent fixture within the state’s constitution.

A quick rise in temperature across Orenburg, Russia has caused snow and ice to melt substantially. Water pressure from this melt has caused a dam in the Ural River to burst which led to flooding across the region. According to Russia’s RIA state news agency, 120,000 residents of the city and surrounding areas have had to evacuate as over 1,000 homes have been flooded.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Guest: Samuel Chacko

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

