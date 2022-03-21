Beach Sports S1E4: Men’s and women’s basketball bid farewell to successful seasons



In this week’s episode, Men’s Volleyball sweeps Concordia University, track and field travel to USC for the Trojan Invitational, the Dirtbags win three game series against Hawaii, and softball defeats UC Riverside in three game series to start conference play.

The men’s basketball team make it to the Big West Tournament Finals against Cal State Fullerton, behind Colin Slater’s buzzer beater against UC Santa Barbara. The Beach would go on to lose the game and a spot at the March Madness Tournament. Andy Fee discusses the on-going investigation on death-threats made after the game towards Slater.

The Beach went to participate and lost in the first round of the NIT Tournament against BYU.

Women’s basketball defeated in Big West Tournament quarterfinals against UC Davis. The Beach went onto participate at the WNIT Tournament and lost to Oregon State. They finish the season (19-9)

WNBA player Brittney Griner is arrested in Moscow, Russia on alleged drug charges. Andy Fee discusses how school would respond in a situation like this if it were a LBSU athlete. Fee also shares what the athletic department is doing to help international students amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Edited by: Cristian Vasquez

