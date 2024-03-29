Artist Banter S4E5: A conversation on the dance industry (ft. Antoinette Nguyen)

In Season 4 Episode 5 of Artist Banter, host Julia Goldman meets with friend, artist, dancer and Orange Coast College student, Antoinette Nguyen.
Nguyen, who began dancing at 4 years old, has danced in the styles of classical ballet, classical jazz and pilates across Orange County. The two discuss Nguyen’s experiences, opinions and beliefs on how the dance industry should change to be more inclusive.
To follow along with Nguyen’s journey, follow her on Instagram, @nxnx1.216.
To see Nguyen’s previous performances and to follow along with future ones, follow Orange Coast College’s dance page on Instagram @danceartsofoc.
Host: Julia Goldman
Guest: Antoinette Nyugen
Editor: Julia Goldman
Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel
