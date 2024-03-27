Teed Up S3E10: The Athletic’s Sam Blum

Sam Blum is a big fan of Long Beach State, more specifically the basketball programs. Blum talks the hosts through his emotions when the men’s basketball team clinched their spot in the NCAA March Madness tournament after winning the Big West Conference tournament. He also provides his perspective on the recent comments from LBSU’s Athletic Director Bobby Smitheran toward Dan Monson and recent narratives surrounding the department.

Blum also talks the hosts through what it’s like being around the Angels and being a beat writer for the team. He details the highs and lows of his career and gives his take on the ongoing Shohei Ohtani interpreter scandal.

Hosts: Naoki Gima, Matthew Gomez

Guest: Sam Blum

Editor: Ellie Creighton

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

