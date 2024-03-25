Beach Weekly S12E9: The Beach at the NCAA Tournament, terrorist attack in Moscow & more

Throughout March, support Beach Pantry by donating toiletries and non-perishable food items to the Laurén Chalmers ’83 food drive. Donations are accepted at numerous locations on campus as well as the pantry office in Room 116 of the University Student Union.

Hosted by CAPS on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Spoon Check is a community support group for students with chronic illness or pain. The group will meet this Tuesday, March 26 in Room 204 of the USU.

This Tuesday, March 26 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the USU Room 303 is a Financial Empowerment event. In the workshop, students will learn to manage finances and become financially independent.

This Wednesday, March 27 from noon to 1 p.m. is Zen Yoga at the Japanese Garden. The event is free for students, $10 for garden members or CSULB staff and $15 for non-members.

The 23rd annual Latina Connection Conference is this Thursday, March 28 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the USU Ballrooms. Participants will come together to acknowledge Latina professionals and their accomplishments through networking and socializing.

The Long Beach State men’s basketball team made their way to the NCAA tournament after defeating UC Davis in their Big West Championship game on Saturday, March 16. Last Thursday, March 21 in Salt Lake City, UT was the Beach’s first time playing in the NCAA tournament in 12 years and their tenth time overall. In the first round of the tournament, the Beach lost to the University of Arizona Wildcats 85-65.

ASI Elections voting for the 2024-2025 student government executive board was open from March 18 to March 20. On the 21st, voting results were revealed at the ASI Elections Reveal Party. The 2024-2025 ASI president was announced as Nikki Majidi with Matt Melendrez as vice president and Andre Achacon as the vice president of finance.

Last Thursday, Russia launched 31 missiles into Kyiv, Ukraine overnight in its largest missile attack after a 44-day-long pause on attacks to the capital. The attack injured at least 17 people and damaged residential buildings and schools. The following night, on Friday, Russia launched another overnight attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure system. As of March 22, these attacks killed five people and have left over one million people without power.

As of Sunday night, at least 137 are confirmed dead and hundreds more are injured after a concert hall, Crocus City Hall, in Moscow was attacked by several gunmen on Friday, March 22. A Russian state news agency, RIA Novosti, has reported that either a grenade or incendiary bomb was the source of the fire. According to CNN, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. This attack was the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia in over a decade.

42-year-old Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, announced that she has cancer in a video released by Kensington Palace. She is currently in the early stages of chemotherapy. The palace announced that the princess is unlikely to return to public duties until March 31 at the earliest.

Host: Lei Madrigal

Editor: Julia Goldman

Producers: El Nicklin, Aidan Swanepoel

