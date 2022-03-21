Beach Weekly S8E8: Wage Gap, ASI election results, Spring break travel ideas and Grad Fair

In this episode of Beach Weekly, host Cindy Aguilera goes over the latest campus news.

Daily 49er reporter Isabel Silagy wrote that the wage gap continues affecting many women in finance, law, education and nursing.

Lauren Ramirez joins Beach Weekly and gives a rundown of ASI elections and the election winners.

Sebastian Perez, Daily 49er reporter, reported on Long Beach farmer’s market and where to find it.

Christina Merino, Opinions desk editor, wrote COVID-19 regulations for travel in case students are leaving the country for spring break.

Mask mandates for CSULB staff and students are updated and Grad Fair begins March 21st.

Host: Cindy Aguilera

Edited by: Cindy Aguilera

