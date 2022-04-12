LIT at the Beach S1E5: “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carson



For this episode, guest host Leila Nunez discusses and reads a passage of Silent Spring by Rachel Carson. This controversial book quickly became a best-seller among readers when it was published in 1962. Many credit it to be the catalyst for the environmental movement.

Rachel Carson was born in 1907 in Springdale, Pennsylvania and grew up with a deep connection to the nature around her. A writer and marine biologist, she wrote many pieces on conservation and the environment during her time as Editor-in-Chief of all publications for the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and later resigned to focus more on her writing.

In the book, Carson calls into question the current agricultural practices at the time which used a now illegal pesticide, DDT. DDT was harmful not only to pests, but also to humans and wildlife. Carson calls for change from the government and from all mankind to make a difference. Many of what is argued in the book is still relevant today, which is why Silent Spring is still a fundamental book of the environmental movement.

