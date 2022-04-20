Artist Banter S1E3: Preparing for a recital (ft. Rena Urso and BCCM students)



In this episode, host Aziza Gomez talks with BCCM music students; Anna Crumley (voice), Oscar Rodriguez (guitar), and Tom Flores (piano/composition) about their path into preparing for their recitals. She also speaks with flutist and CSULB body mapping professor Rena Urso about preparing your mind and body for an important performance as well as giving post-graduation advice to the class of 2022.

Check out the BCCM YouTube page where you can watch some recitals of 2022:

https://www.youtube.com/c/DRHLiveEvents

Hosted by: Aziza Gomez